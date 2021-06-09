Left Menu

China's parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:28 IST
China's parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said.

In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold War mentality, smearing China's domestic and foreign policies and interfering in its internal affairs, the agency said.

The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

