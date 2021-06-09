China's parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat
- Country:
- China
China's parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said.
In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold War mentality, smearing China's domestic and foreign policies and interfering in its internal affairs, the agency said.
The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Georgia officials vote to make changes to largest U.S. Confederate monument
UPDATE 1-U.S. business chamber calls on Vietnam to ease quarantine, free up vaccines
Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics
U.S. Justice Department appeals order faulting former U.S. Attorney General Barr
U.S. Justice Department appeals order faulting former U.S. Attorney General Barr