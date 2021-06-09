Varroc joins hands with Austrian firm Candera for tech boost

Auto component maker Varroc Engineering on Wednesday said it has inked a technology sharing pact with Austria-based Candera GmbH.

The Pune-based company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Candera GmbH for a strategic association to integrate the Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology with its thin-film-transistor (TFT) instrument cluster.

As per the MoU, Varroc will develop the hardware and base software of the product, while Candera will provide software solutions for HMI.

The collaboration would enable both the companies to respond to automotive application opportunities in India and the global markets with shorter lead time and cost optimised solutions.

''At Varroc, we look to drive growth leveraging sustainable automotive trends such as the desire to be greener, safer, smarter, and more connected. We are delighted to partner with Candera to comprehensively build out our capability set to deliver next-generation TFT Instrument Clusters that meet our customers evolving technology needs,'' Varroc Whole-time Director and the President - Electrical and Electronics Business Unit Arjun Jain said.

Electronic Instrument Clusters are undergoing a change in digital display, and increasingly are becoming similar to that of a mobile phone, transforming from a black and white display screen to a TFT (Thin-Film-Transistor) liquid-crystal display.

Varroc's TFT Instrument Cluster offerings offer complete customisation of interface and an array of other features such as navigation, day and night modes, Bluetooth connectivity, AES encryption, and mobile phone synchronisation.

''This MoU now takes our partnership to the next level and we're looking forward to support our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their business by creating powerful HMI solutions together with Varroc's TFT clusters,'' Candera CEO Reinhard Furicht noted.

Founded in 2000 in Linz (Austria), Candera GmbH is a subsidiary of Japan-based ArtSpark HD Inc.

