Orange Jordan to deploy Nokia's advanced Wi-Fi solution for seamless coverage

Orange Jordan has extended its fiber broadband deal with Nokia to include the latter's advanced WiFi solution including fiber modems and Wi-Fi beacons, the Finnish telecom giant announced on Wednesday.

The companies have signed a three-year deal to deploy more than 100,000 units of Nokia WiFi Beacons across the country which will help the operator deliver ultra-broadband access and Wi-Fi coverage even at the farthest places inside the premises.

"As a responsible digital leader, we are keen to provide the fastest, most reliable internet in the Kingdom, which calls for innovative solutions to ensure the best experience for all users. Our partnership with Nokia to offer its advanced solutions will surely enhance our customers' Wi-Fi experience, said Thierry Marigny, CEO of Orange Jordan.

Leveraging mesh technology, Nokia's advanced WiFi solution provides seamless coverage and no service drops in the building's farthest parts. This makes them an ideal solution for large houses, gated communities and offices.

The Nokia WiFi Beacons feature in-built intelligence which allows them to resolve problems like interference and connectivity issues. Available for both new and existing subscribers of Orange Jordan, the WiFi beacons is quick and easy to set up and manage via the Nokia WiFi app for iOS and Android.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Salama, head of fixed networks, MEA, Nokia, said, "We have a longstanding partnership with Orange Jordan and are pleased to introduce our latest Wi-Fi solution which offers seamless reach into the farthermost parts of a building. Our beacons are easy to install and manage and will help our customer provide better network performance which will lead to increased usage and more revenue."

By delivering superior quality of services, Orange Jordan will not only be able to enhance the WiFi experience of its customer, but also bring down operational costs.

Prior to this agreement, Nokia and Orange Jordan joined forces in 2017 to deploy a GPON (gigabit passive optical network) fiber throughout the kingdom.