Left Menu

BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, Spain, others

BLS International said it has resumed accepting visa applications for India, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon, Cyprus, Portugal and Belarus Missions in 70 locations across 32 countries. The company has resumed accepting visa applications for India in China, Russia, Singapore and Malaysia, BLS International said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:11 IST
BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, Spain, others
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BLS International said it has resumed accepting visa applications for India, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon, Cyprus, Portugal, and Belarus Missions in 70 locations across 32 countries. The company has resumed accepting visa applications for India in China, Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia, BLS International said in a regulatory filing. The company said it has also resumed services for accepting visa applications for Lebanon in India, for Brazil in China and Lebanon, for Cyprus in Qatar, for Portugal in Russia, for Belarus in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The company has resumed accepting visa applications for Spain in 51 locations majorly including China, the UK, the UAE, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, Indonesia, Morocco, and a few more.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said BLS continues to build on its robust expertise in the field of visa outsourcing and is committed to providing seamless and hassle-free services with the highest customer satisfaction.

The company works with over 46 client governments globally and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. It has a network of more than 12,000 centers globally with robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021