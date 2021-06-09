BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, Spain, others

BLS International said it has resumed accepting visa applications for India, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon, Cyprus, Portugal, and Belarus Missions in 70 locations across 32 countries. The company has resumed accepting visa applications for India in China, Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia, BLS International said in a regulatory filing. The company said it has also resumed services for accepting visa applications for Lebanon in India, for Brazil in China and Lebanon, for Cyprus in Qatar, for Portugal in Russia, for Belarus in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The company has resumed accepting visa applications for Spain in 51 locations majorly including China, the UK, the UAE, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, Indonesia, Morocco, and a few more.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said BLS continues to build on its robust expertise in the field of visa outsourcing and is committed to providing seamless and hassle-free services with the highest customer satisfaction.

The company works with over 46 client governments globally and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. It has a network of more than 12,000 centers globally with robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services.

