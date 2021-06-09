Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Ambala, 9 booked

The police have seized some mobile phones and laptops from their possession.Police said most of the employees were speaking in English and that they were allegedly duping foreigners.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:14 IST
Fake call centre busted in Ambala, 9 booked
  • Country:
  • India

Ambala, Jun 9 (PTI) Haryana Police on Wednesday raided an alleged fake call centre being run in a marriage palace building on Ambala-Kaithal Highway near Ambala city and booked nine people in this connection, police said.

Rahul from Gurugram, Kamal (Panchkula), Chintan (Ahmedabad) and six others were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, they said. The accused hired the premise around a year back and since it is far away from urban locality, nobody could imagine that a fake call centre is being run there, police said.

According to an FIR registered in Ambala Sadar police station, when the police raided the call centre, around 86 males and 34 females were found working there. Most of the female workers were busy having conversations with foreigners to lure them. Some people were using air phones, mobile phones and laptops, it said. The police have seized some mobile phones and laptops from their possession.

Police said most of the employees were speaking in English and that they were allegedly duping foreigners. The employees posed themselves as representatives of Amazon company and the Law Enforcement Department, police said.

The call centre was also duping US nationals by using their social security numbers. On an average, around 3,000 to 5,000 people were contacted by this call centre daily, they said. Police said that when asked, the call centre organizer could not produce any valid license from the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement related to their work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021