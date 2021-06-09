Left Menu

OnePlus is launching a new budget smartphone called Nord CE 5G in India on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:17 IST
OnePlus to launch stripped-down Nord CE 5G tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
OnePlus is launching a new budget smartphone called Nord CE 5G in India on Thursday. As per The Verge, TechRadar has a render of the device straight from OnePlus itself, showing that, well, it looks quite a lot like the original OnePlus Nord.

The CE 5G, however, will be a little cut back in terms of specifications. OnePlus' product head Oliver Zhang told TechRadar that CE stands for "Core Edition" and refers to a design philosophy where the company had a goal of "distilling the product down to the most important things." "You see mid-range phones on the market with very exaggerated specifications," Zhang said.

Zhang added, "We actively avoided some of those features and kept the things we felt would really make a difference to the daily smartphone experience, like fast charging (Warp Charge 30T Plus), a 90Hz AMOLED display, or 5G." OnePlus itself has been guilty of these exaggerated specifications in the past -- for example, the original Nord had a quad-camera setup that included a 2-megapixel macro camera and depth sensor of dubious utility.

On the other hand, the Nord CE 5G makes do with three cameras on the back. That camera proposition, as well as the CE 5G's processor and price, will be key to the product's appeal. Evleaks has posted several leaked images and a video of the Nord CE 5G, revealing some more features like a 64-megapixel main camera, 7.9mm thickness, and unlike the original Nord -- a headphone jack.

The full reveal is happening tomorrow, June 10, at 10 PM ET. The Nord CE 5G is being targeted at the European and Indian markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2021