Microsoft announces OneDrive support for M1-powered Macs; KFM for macOS

Microsoft said on Wednesday that it will be updating OneDrive for Mac to run natively on M1-powered Macs. Additionally, the tech giant has announced other updates and improvements to provide a great user experience in OneDrive on Apple products.

Currently, OneDrive is available on M1-powered Macs via Rosetta 2. With support for M1-powered Macs, OneDrive will be able to take full advantage of the performance improvements on M1.

Next, Microsoft is also enabling Known Folder Move (KFM) support for macOS. With KFM for Mac, you can redirect and move your known Mac folders (Desktop, Documents, and Pictures) to OneDrive. In addition, KFM will also enable macOS users to access their most important files across different devices and applications with no disruption to productivity,

KFM will be available to all Mac users while organizations can enrol in "OneDrive KFM on macOS - Preview" to get early access to the tool.

The Files On-Demand for macOS is also getting updated to provide refreshed file status iconography in OneDrive. The feature helps you view and access all your files, individual or shared, without having to download them and use device storage.

"This redesign is aimed at rendering a seamless OneDrive experience that feels native to the latest version of macOS. Deeply integrated with Finder, this refresh anchors on simplicity to improve ease of use while providing all the same benefits and functionality you have with your current version of Files On-Demand in OneDrive for macOS," Microsoft said.

Next, Microsoft is also bringing the OneDrive Sync Admin Reports functionality to macOS. These reports will provide IT admins more visibility into macOS users in their organization running OneDrive Sync and any errors they might be experiencing.

According to the Microsoft, last month's updates reduced the amount of CPU usage by 40 percent, resulting in improved battery power and performance. The upcoming updates are expected to further optimize performance and reliability.