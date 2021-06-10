OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch
In addition to bringing the latest security patch, the update also optimizes the performance of the devices and fixes an issue in the camera app that caused the shooting button to fail when taking 48MP pictures.
OnePlus is rolling out the June 2021 Android security patch to the OnePlus 8 series as well as the OnePlus 8T.
The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India while the NA and EU units will be getting it shortly.
On the other hand, the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update is rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in the NA region while the EU and IN region will shortly follow.
The changelog is similar for both the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T:
System
- Optimized mobile phone performance
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.06
Camera
- Fixed the issue that the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format
The OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days. To check if the update is available for your phone, head over to Settings > System > System Updates.
OnePlus 8T: Builds
- IN: 11.0.8.14.KB05DA
- EU: 11.0.8.14.KB05BA
- NA: 11.0.8.13.KB05AA
OnePlus 8: Builds
- IN: 11.0.7.7.IN21DA
- EU: 11.0.7.7.IN21BA
- NA: 11.0.7.7.IN21AA
OnePlus 8 Pro: Builds
- IN: 11.0.7.7.IN11DA
- EU: 11.0.7.7.IN11BA
- NA: 11.0.7.7.IN11AA
