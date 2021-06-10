OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

OnePlus is rolling out the June 2021 Android security patch to the OnePlus 8 series as well as the OnePlus 8T.

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India while the NA and EU units will be getting it shortly.

On the other hand, the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update is rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in the NA region while the EU and IN region will shortly follow.

In addition to bringing the latest security patch, the update also optimizes the performance of the devices and fixes an issue in the camera app that caused the shooting button to fail when taking 48MP pictures.

The changelog is similar for both the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T:

System

Optimized mobile phone performance

Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera

Fixed the issue that the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format

The OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days. To check if the update is available for your phone, head over to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 8T: Builds

IN: 11.0.8.14.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.8.14.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.8.13.KB05AA​

OnePlus 8: Builds

IN: 11.0.7.7.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.7.7.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.7.7.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro: Builds