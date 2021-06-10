Left Menu

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch

In addition to bringing the latest security patch, the update also optimizes the performance of the devices and fixes an issue in the camera app that caused the shooting button to fail when taking 48MP pictures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:11 IST
OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T get June 2021 security patch
The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India while the NA and EU units will be getting it shortly.

OnePlus is rolling out the June 2021 Android security patch to the OnePlus 8 series as well as the OnePlus 8T.

The OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro users in India while the NA and EU units will be getting it shortly.

On the other hand, the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update is rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in the NA region while the EU and IN region will shortly follow.

In addition to bringing the latest security patch, the update also optimizes the performance of the devices and fixes an issue in the camera app that caused the shooting button to fail when taking 48MP pictures.

The changelog is similar for both the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T:

System

  • Optimized mobile phone performance
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Camera

  • Fixed the issue that the shooting button fails when taking pictures at 48M picture format

The OTA is rolling out in batches, hence it will reach a limited number of users initially while a broader rollout will take place in a few days. To check if the update is available for your phone, head over to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 8T: Builds

  • IN: 11.0.8.14.KB05DA
  • EU: 11.0.8.14.KB05BA
  • NA: 11.0.8.13.KB05AA​

OnePlus 8: Builds

  • IN: 11.0.7.7.IN21DA
  • EU: 11.0.7.7.IN21BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.7.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro: Builds

  • IN: 11.0.7.7.IN11DA
  • EU: 11.0.7.7.IN11BA
  • NA: 11.0.7.7.IN11AA​

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021