Left Menu

Mumbai innovator develops 3 robots to assist healthcare workers, patients amid COVID

A Mumbai-based innovator Santosh Hulawale has developed three robots to assist healthcare workers and patients amid the ongoing pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:49 IST
Mumbai innovator develops 3 robots to assist healthcare workers, patients amid COVID
Santosh Hulawale with Service Humanoid Robot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai-based innovator Santosh Hulawale has developed three robots to assist healthcare workers and patients amid the ongoing pandemic. Santosh, with the help of his eight-member team, has developed a Multiple Service Robot (MSR), a Service Humanoid Robot (SHR), and a Disaster Management robot (DMR).

According to the innovator, the robots have been developed completely in India. Santosh claimed that the MSR can be custom pre-programmed for any kind of health facility.

"If we want the robot to deliver a particular type of food or medicine to particular patients, we can feed the same in its program. In fact, the robot does not need human intervention," he said. Regarding the SHR, he said, "Basically, it is a humanoid robot, which can be used to give a more human-like experience to the patients. Apart from delivering food, water and medicines it can interact with patients not only vocally but also physically. The robot can dance, shake hands, give a high-five, wave goodbye and can help in entertaining the people in quarantine."

The DMR can carry a weight of up to 200 kgs. "It can also carry patients from ambulances to the hospitals or quarantine centres and back, and those with physical disabilities to the restroom and back," Santosh said.

Santosh has been working in the field of robotics for last 20 years. "I have designed 48 robots and have developed 18 such robots," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021