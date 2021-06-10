Left Menu

Extreme flexibility, hybrid work to define post-COVID workplace: Microsoft survey

The data clearly suggests that extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace in India. While last year's move to remote work boosted feelings of inclusion for workers, the move to a hybrid work environment will need to ensure workers are given the flexibility and tools they need to equally contribute from wherever they happen to be, Microsoft said.

As organizations are reimagining themselves for the hybrid work era, a new Microsoft survey highlights the need for a flexible operating model spanning people, places, and processes. Image Credit: ANI
As organizations are reimagining themselves for the hybrid work era, a new Microsoft survey highlights the need for a flexible operating model spanning people, places, and processes.

According to the country-specific findings of Microsoft's first annual Work Trend Index:

  • Nearly three-fourths or 74% of Indian employees want more flexible remote work options
  • 73% of the workers want more in-person work or collaboration post-pandemic
  • 73% of business decision-makers are considering redesigning office spaces for hybrid work

The data clearly suggests that extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace in India. While last year's move to remote work boosted feelings of inclusion for workers, the move to a hybrid work environment will need to ensure workers are given the flexibility and tools they need to equally contribute from wherever they happen to be, Microsoft said.

Here are the other key takeaways from the Microsoft Work Trend Index survey:

  • Work has become more human and authentic: In 2020, employees who interacted with their coworkers more closely than before experienced stronger work relationships and reported higher productivity and better overall wellbeing. The genuine interactions are helping to foster a workplace where 63% of Indian employees said they are more likely to be their full, authentic selves at work.
  • Digital overload is rising: More than half (57%) of Indian workers feel overworked while 32% feel exhausted.
  • India's Gen Z suffering more compared to other generations: Nearly 71% of this generation (18 and 25-yrs) say they are merely surviving or flat-out struggling.
  • Workplace networks are shrinking:29% of the Indian workforce have experienced decreased interaction with coworkers.
  • Talent is on the move: Almost 62% of India's workforce (including 51% of Gen Z) expressed their intention to switch jobs this year while nearly 68% of Indian workers are likely to move to a new location, thanks to the shift to remote work.

"The Work Trend Index findings attest that remote work has created new opportunities but there are challenges ahead as well. We believe hybrid work is the future, and a successful hybrid strategy will require extreme flexibility," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

