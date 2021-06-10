Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from kit ahead of Euros

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 15:24 IST
European soccer governing body UEFA has ordered Ukraine to remove the phrase "Glory to the heroes" from the inside of its new national team shirt ahead of the European Championship for political reasons, after a complaint from Russia.

Russia on Wednesday had complained to UEFA over Ukraine's kit, which is emblazoned with a map including Crimea and words from a military slogan. UEFA said the map was not a concern, and neither was the phrase "Glory to Ukraine" on the outside of the shirt.

But it said that the "specific combination of the two slogans is deemed to be clearly political in nature, having historic and militaristic significance," and that the slogan inside the shirt must therefore be removed.

