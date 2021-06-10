Left Menu

Customer finds 7-foot gator inside Florida post office

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers an alligator a nuisance animal if it is 4 feet or longer and deemed a threat to people, pets or property. Florida has an alligator hotline for just these types of situations 866-392-4286.

PTI | Springhill | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:19 IST
They say neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night will stop the US Postal Service, but an alligator could get in the way.

That's what happened at the Spring Hill Post Office in Florida's Hernando County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Sheriff's officials say someone stopped by the post office about 3:30 am Wednesday to drop off a package and saw the 7-foot (2-metre) gator roaming around the lobby. The building has automatic double doors that allows off-hours entry, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission considers an alligator a “nuisance” animal if it is 4 feet or longer and deemed a threat to people, pets or property. Florida has an alligator hotline for just these types of situations: 866-392-4286.

