France to draw down Sahel operation, incorporate it into broader mission

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred forces...

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 22:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission. "We will make a drawdown in an organised way," Macron told a news conference, adding that details would be finalised by the end of June.

"We will have to hold a dialogue with our African and European partners. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred forces... and there will be a second pillar that will be cooperation, and which we will reinforce."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

