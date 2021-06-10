France to draw down Sahel operation, incorporate it into broader mission
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred forces...
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France's counter-terrorism operation in West Africa would come to an end and be incorporated into a broader international mission. "We will make a drawdown in an organised way," Macron told a news conference, adding that details would be finalised by the end of June.
"We will have to hold a dialogue with our African and European partners. We will keep a counter-terrorism pillar with special forces with several hundred forces... and there will be a second pillar that will be cooperation, and which we will reinforce."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- West Africa
- African
- Emmanuel Macron
- Macron
- European
- French
ALSO READ
West African mediators to meet detained Mali president and prime minister
Corruption trial of former South African president starts
South African athletes to be vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Games
Prosecutors: Ex-South African leader took hundreds of bribes
PM Modi speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, thanks him for assistance rendered by France to India's Covid response: PMO.