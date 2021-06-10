OnePlus launches new smartphone, smart TV

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its new 'Nord' smartphone as well as a smart TV as it looks to strengthen its product portfolio in the Indian market. OnePlus -- which competes with companies like Samsung and Apple -- had introduced the Nord series last year as an affordable option to its premium offerings. The latest edition 'OnePlus Nord CE 5G' is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available beginning June 16. ''The Never Settle spirit drives us to provide a better experience relative to what's available in any price segment. ''Nord CE is the newest addition to the OnePlus Nord product line that delivers a great everyday experience while maintaining the OnePlus quality that users have come to love,'' Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said. The Nord CE features a 64 MP triple camera system, a 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display and Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. The company also unveiled OnePlus TV U1S, the latest addition to its smart TV portfolio. The new OnePlus TV U1S serves as an extension to the OnePlus TV U Series launched in 2020, and will be available on open sale from June 11. The series is priced at Rs 39,999 onwards. India is among the biggest markets for OnePlus. Last month, Lau had said the company will continue to strengthen its R&D and manufacturing capacities in the country, and is focussing on expanding its IoT (Internet of Things) ecosystem with products being ''launched and experimented'' first in India. He had noted that following the launch of the Nord in July last year, OnePlus had seen 200 per cent year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 in India. Last year, OnePlus had also announced a Rs 100 crore investment towards expanding offline retail network in India to strengthen its reach in tier II cities and beyond.

