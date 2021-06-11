Left Menu

Google updating Search to protect known victims of harassment

Google says the change was inspired by a similar approach it has taken with victims of non-consensual explicit content, aka revenge porn. The search giant also revealed plans to expand the new protections further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-06-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 08:10 IST
Google updating Search to protect known victims of harassment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google is updating Search algorithms to further protect people who are dealing with extraordinary cases of repeated online harassment. This development comes after a New York Times article highlighted some limitations of its approach, the company said on Thursday.

Now, when people request removals from sites with predatory practices, Google will automatically apply ranking protections to prevent content from other similar low-quality sites appearing in search results for names.

Google says the change was inspired by a similar approach it has taken with victims of non-consensual explicit content, aka revenge porn. The search giant also revealed plans to expand the new protections further.

"To help people who are dealing with extraordinary cases of repeated harassment, we're implementing an improvement to our approach to further protect known victims. We're also looking to expand these protections further, as part of our ongoing work in this space. "Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and Vice President, Search wrote in a blog post.

"Our ability to address issues continues to lead the industry, and we've deployed advanced technology, tools and quality signals over the last two decades, making Search work better every day. Search is never a solved problem, and there are always new challenges we face as the web and the world change. We're committed to listening to feedback and looking for ways to improve the quality of our results," he added.

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021