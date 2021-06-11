Google updating Search to protect known victims of harassment

Google is updating Search algorithms to further protect people who are dealing with extraordinary cases of repeated online harassment. This development comes after a New York Times article highlighted some limitations of its approach, the company said on Thursday.

Now, when people request removals from sites with predatory practices, Google will automatically apply ranking protections to prevent content from other similar low-quality sites appearing in search results for names.

Ever searched for your name, found content you don't agree with & the site would only remove if you somehow paid? Google has automated systems & policies to protect against such exploitative removal practices. Learn how we're further increasing those: https://t.co/CNi3MuQGXC — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 10, 2021

Google says the change was inspired by a similar approach it has taken with victims of non-consensual explicit content, aka revenge porn. The search giant also revealed plans to expand the new protections further.

"To help people who are dealing with extraordinary cases of repeated harassment, we're implementing an improvement to our approach to further protect known victims. We're also looking to expand these protections further, as part of our ongoing work in this space. "Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and Vice President, Search wrote in a blog post.

"Our ability to address issues continues to lead the industry, and we've deployed advanced technology, tools and quality signals over the last two decades, making Search work better every day. Search is never a solved problem, and there are always new challenges we face as the web and the world change. We're committed to listening to feedback and looking for ways to improve the quality of our results," he added.