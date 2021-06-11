Left Menu

Among Us to get 15 player support, new map, hide and seek mode and more

Thereafter, Innersloth is planning to work on a handful of new features for the online multiplayer social deduction game. These include a new map, a hide and seek mode and availability on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, to name a few.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 09:05 IST
Among Us will also add the ability to link account between platforms which means all your saved data and cosmetics will be available on your platform of choice. Image Credit: Twitter

At the Summer Game Fest, Innersloth, the developer of Among Us, revealed a roadmap for the game's future. With the next big update, Among Us will add support for 15 players with new colors (Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana and Coral), a slight graphics update, mobile controller support, and more features.

With the upcoming 15 player update, Among Us will also be adding an important feature - the ability for players to honk the airship's horn.

Among Us will also add the ability to link account between platforms which means all your saved data and cosmetics will be available on your platform of choice. The game is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile (Android, and iOS).

Here's the complete list of the upcoming features:

  • A new map - Map 5
  • Achievements
  • Account linking between platforms
  • New roles and ways to play
  • Hide and Seek mode
  • Visor cosmetics
  • Consoles (Xbox and PlayStation
  • Take a nap at some point

There are no concrete dates yet, but the developer will soon release more details regarding these updates.

