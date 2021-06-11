Among Us to get 15 player support, new map, hide and seek mode and more

At the Summer Game Fest, Innersloth, the developer of Among Us, revealed a roadmap for the game's future. With the next big update, Among Us will add support for 15 players with new colors (Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana and Coral), a slight graphics update, mobile controller support, and more features.

With the upcoming 15 player update, Among Us will also be adding an important feature - the ability for players to honk the airship's horn.

Advertisement

important feature coming to the 15 player update 😤📣 ability to honk horn in the Airship 📣 pic.twitter.com/4FtC6CT8bP — Among Us 🗺️ ROADMAP REVEAL!!! (@AmongUsGame) June 7, 2021

Thereafter, Innersloth is planning to work on a handful of new features for the online multiplayer social deduction game. These include a new map, a hide and seek mode and availability on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, to name a few.

Among Us will also add the ability to link account between platforms which means all your saved data and cosmetics will be available on your platform of choice. The game is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile (Android, and iOS).

Here's the complete list of the upcoming features:

A new map - Map 5

Achievements

Account linking between platforms

New roles and ways to play

Hide and Seek mode

Visor cosmetics

Consoles (Xbox and PlayStation

Take a nap at some point

🗺️ The Among Us Roadmap 🗺️what's next for us?? here are just a few of our future plans:🔹 15 players & new colors - Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana, Coral🔹 map 5🔹 achievements🔹 new roles & ways to play🔹 visor cosmetics🔹 more?!link to all info in the thread ❤️ pic.twitter.com/frBjd15GIS — Among Us 🗺️ ROADMAP REVEAL!!! (@AmongUsGame) June 10, 2021

There are no concrete dates yet, but the developer will soon release more details regarding these updates.