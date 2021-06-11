Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Microsoft will host the second Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event next week. The event will give you an opportunity to try out more than 40 demos of unreleased Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games.

The 2021 edition of the Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event will kick off on June 15th and run through June 21st. In an official blog post, the company said it will release a full list of the games closer to June 15.

Advertisement

Here are some of the highlights you can set your eyes on:

Sable

Scheduled to release on September 23, 2021, Sable is an open-world exploration video game developed by Shedworks. You travel across a far-way desert planet on the back of your hoverbike to uncover relics of an ancient past and help other clans and nomads that you meet along the way.

The Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker is a mix of a base-builder, survival, and action RPG where you play the role of Captain Ashley Nowak, a member of the elite Riftbreaker formation. Armed with a powerful mecha-suit that can withstand the harshest environmental condition, she travels to a distant planet called Galatea 37. Her task is to prepare this new world for human colonization.

Tunic

Tunic is an action-adventure game where you play as a tiny fox in a big mysterious world and explore the wilderness, discover spooky ruins, and fight terrible creatures from long ago.

Lake

It's 1986 and you take on the role of forty-something Meredith Weiss, who returns from the big city to her quiet hometown. During her two-week stay in beautiful Providence Oaks, Oregon, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk. As Meredith, you get to decide who to talk to, who to befriend and perhaps even start a romantic relationship with.