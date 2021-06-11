Toyota will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, says exec
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:38 IST
Toyota Motor Corp will aim to make its factories carbon neutral by 2035, the automaker's chief production officer told an online media briefing on Friday.
Masamichi Okada also said Japan's manufacturing technology - monozukuri - can expand options for contributing to carbon neutrality.
