Nokia modernises Subisu's optical network for hi-speed broadband in Nepal

Telecom equipment maker Nokia on Friday said it had been selected by Subisu, a service provider in Nepal, to modernise 1,500-kilometre-long backbone network spread across eastern and western Nepal.

Nokia's solution allows Subisu to address the rising bandwidth requirements and break into new market segments, according to company statement.

''Nokia modernises Subisu's optical network for high-speed broadband across Nepal,'' the statement said.

It added that Nokia's '400G single fiber solution' modernised the 1500-km-long backbone network spread across East and West Nepal.

Subisu's customers will be able to use high-capacity applications and experience an overall improvement in service quality, the company said.

Vinish Bawa, head (emerging markets) at Nokia India, said, ''We are pleased with the successful and timely completion of this crucial project to modernise Subisu's optical network, and we look forward to working with them in the future.'' PTI MBI HRS hrs

