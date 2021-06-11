Left Menu

Xbox's Summer Game Fest featuring more than 40 demos to begin next week

Microsoft is set to host another Summer Game Fest event to give users a chance to play demos of some unreleased Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One games.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Microsoft is set to host another Summer Game Fest event to give users a chance to play demos of some unreleased Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One games. As per The Verge, this year's event is coming up soon, running from June 15 through June 21, and there will be more than 40 demos to check out.

While Microsoft hasn't released the full list of games just yet, it has shared a few that you can look forward to. One of the games is Sable, which looks like a comic from Jean "Moebius" Giraud come to life and takes inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. After years in development, Sable is set to release on September 23.

Microsoft's event will also feature Tunic, an isometric adventure game starring an adorable fox adventurer that users have been looking forward to ever since it was announced at E3 2018. Lake, The Riftbreaker, and Echo Generation will also be among the demos included as part of the event. (ANI)

