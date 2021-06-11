TECNO revolutionizes the budget section with SPARK 7T sporting segment-breaking 48MP AI dual rear camera

• Priced at INR 8999, SPARK 7T becomes the first & only smartphone featuring 48MP Dual Rear camera and 6000mAh battery under 9K segment • The new smartphone will be available for sale on Amazon (https://rb.gy/wmigjd) from 15th June, 2021 • Special First Day Sale launch offer –consumers can buy SPARK 7T at INR 7999 (offer valid only for 15th June) New Delhi, 11th June 2021: TECNO is back to doing what it does best – break the mold with segment first features that have enabled the company to consolidate its position among top 5 smartphone players in India under the 5-10k segment. With the new SPARK 7T, TECNO becomes the first player in the under 9K segment to offer a big 48MP AI rear cam for professional photography. TECNO SPARK 7T is designed for the discerning youth of India for whom their smartphones are the primary gadget for all social-sharing needs of videos and photos on the go. The new-age smartphone supports many professional modes like Video Bokeh, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, AI Portrait, Smile Shot and many more to provide artistic photos and videos with every click.

TECNO’s popular SPARK range of smartphones are known for their best-in-class design, display, camera and overall smartphone experience in the affordable segment. TECNO SPARK 7T flaunts many category defining features such as segment-first 48MP AI Dual real camera, Best 6000 mAh battery, Big 6.52- inch HD+IPS Dot Notch Display and a 4GB RAM at a disruptive price point of INR 8999. To sweeten the deal further, TECNO has announced a consumer launch offer of flat 1000 off on the first day of Spark 7T sale, so that consumers can buy the new smartphone at just INR 7999 for that day.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO -TRANSSION India, said, “At TECNO, product innovation based on local consumer needs drives everything that we do, and it is our key brand value. In this neo-normal, we are all set to take TECNO to newer heights in the smartphone categories by revolutionizing the mobile photography and videography technology in the segments with innovative and disruptive products like SPARK 7T. This latest addition to our popular SPARK portfolio, is the most affordable smartphone that offers a 48 MP AI Dual-Rear camera set up and a mega 6,000 mAh battery. Inline to brand TECNO’s ‘ahead of the curve’ approach it is our endeavor to consistently introduce ‘segment-first’ features that create greater accessibility for consumers. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow.” The smartphone is available in three colour variants – Magnet Black, Jewel Blue and Nebula Orange.

Key highlights of SPARK 7T: • 48MP AI Dual Rear Camera with Quad Flash and 2K Quality Recording The TECNO SPARK 7T is equipped with a 48MP + AI Lens Rear Camera with Quad Flash enabling consumers to capture clear and detailed photos. The Time Lapse mode takes videos at a speed of 15X to 5400X. The TECNO SPARK 7T supports 2K Quality Recording, Slow Motion videos at 120 fps with no time limit, 10X zoom, Short Video, Video Bokeh Mode and 20 AI Scene Detection. Thus, altogether enhancing the smartphone photography experience even in low lit conditions with quad flash and F1.8 aperture..

• Mega 6,000mAh battery The SPARK 7T houses a mega 6000 mAh battery which provides a standby time of upto 36 days, 41 hours calling time, 18 hours’ web browsing, 193 hours music playback, 18 hours’ game playing and 29 hours’ video playback. The BIG battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging. • Design & display- The TECNO SPARK 7T sports a BIG 6.52” HD+ IPS Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The 90.34% screen to body ratio, 269 PPI Pixel Density and 480 nits brightness enables one to experience an immersive viewing experience.

The special bold logo on the streamlined slim design, laser precision engraving with flowing metal texture, transparent and light luxury Crystal Diamond design adds a trendy youthful look to the smartphone. Thus, giving it a premium feel and look designed for young and stylish millennials & GenZ.

• Powerful Helio G35 Processor The TECNO SPARK 7T hosts a Helio G35 Processor which is complimented with HyperEngine technology that provides for a seamless performance optimization and connectivity enhancements. The 2.3 GHz CPU frequency provides for a smooth and enhanced power efficiency. The SPARK 7T also runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, which consists of new features such as refreshed zero screen, film album, story album, document auto rotate manager, kids mode, anti-theft alarm, vault 2.0 and phone cloner, amongst others • 8MP AI Selfie with micro slit dual flash TECNO SPARK 7T is with an 8MP AI front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and dual flashlight with micro slit for adjustable brightness, enabling one to take the perfect selfie, in low light.

The front camera on the SPARK 7T comprises of professional modes like, Smile Shot to auto capture photos with smiles, Portrait Mode, AI HDR mode, AR Shot, Wide Selfie, Burst Shot, 7 AI Scene Detection AI Camera and Beauty Mode. • Bigger storage The SPARK 7T will be available with ample storage so consumers need not worry about running out of space for music, movies, games and apps. The SPARK 7T will be available in the storage capacity of 4GB RAM + 64GB. It is also equipped with an LPDDR4x RAM for Super-Fast Applications Experience.

• Face Unlock & Fingerprint Security The TECNO SPARK 7T is In-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.28 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms.

About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/.

