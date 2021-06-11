Left Menu

Idris Elba launches 'Coupledom' podcast

Idris Elba, who is an actor, writer, producer, director and DJ, is adding a new achievement to his already impressive resume. The star will soon become a podcast host!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:13 IST
Idris Elba launches 'Coupledom' podcast
Idris Elba (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Idris Elba, who is an actor, writer, producer, director and DJ, is adding a new achievement to his already impressive resume. The star will soon become a podcast host! As per Variety, Idris and his wife Sabrina Elba have launched Audible original podcast titled 'Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba'.

The six-part podcast series created by Idris, and model and co-founder of S'able Labs, Sabrina, sees them dig into what makes successful relationships thrive with some of the world's most renowned duos. Guests include Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, Ben and Jerry, Christian Louboutin and Mika, Nadiya and Abdal Hussain, Tommy and Codie Oliver and Mary and Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

The podcast for the Amazon-backed Audible is executive produced by the Elbas and co-produced by Awfully Nice and S'able Labs, the Elbas' recently launched partnerships brand. It also features an original score by Amanda Jones in collaboration with Idris. Speaking about the upcoming podcast series, Sabrina said, "Coupledom, to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes."

She added, "In our Audible original podcast, we've truly been able to explore 'Coupledom' through some of the world's most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I've taken so many lessons from our guests' unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been." Aurelie De Troyer, senior VP of international content at Audible, added, "Idris and Sabrina have found a powerful opportunity for our listeners to self-develop in business, love and life. They bring a diverse range of incredibly successful couples to the table, drilling in to how they tick, revealing lessons for us all to learn from and to apply in different aspects of our lives."

Troyer further said, "The podcast allows us to hear the honest and intimate stories about the Elbas' own struggles, whilst also bringing us closer to their guests than we've ever been before. We are excited about our own collaboration with Idris and Sabrina who debut in podcasting with Audible." 'Coupledom' will be available from June 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021