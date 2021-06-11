Left Menu

Magnachip gets competing takeover bid of $1.66 bln from Cornucopia

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp said on Friday that it has received a takeover bid from Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping a rival offer, which values the South Korea-based display and power chip maker at $1.66 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:23 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp said on Friday that it has received a takeover bid from Cornucopia Investment Partners, topping a rival offer, which values the South Korea-based display and power chip maker at $1.66 billion. Shares of the chipmaker jumped about 22% to $28.20 in premarket trade, lower than Cornucopia's offer of $35 per share in cash. The offer price represents a premium of about 52% to the company's last close.

The company in March entered into a $1.4 billion go-private deal with private equity firm Wise Road Capital. Magnachip makes analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for use in consumer electronics. Its chips are used in flat-panel displays and smartphones.

The company's board will review and consider the proposal sent by Cornucopia, the company said.

