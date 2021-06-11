Syska launches new smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring and 10-day battery runtime

The Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch has gone official in India. Featuring a full-touch LCD, the smartwatch supports SPO2 and heart-rate monitoring and offers a battery runtime of up to 10 days.

Priced at Rs 5,499, the Syska Bolt SW200 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 2,499 via Flipkart. The watch is available in two color options- Black and Blue. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Rs 75 off on UPI and RuPay transactions and no-cost EMI options.

Syska Bolt SW200: Specifications and features

The Syska Bolt SW200 features a circular 1.28-inch full-touch IPS LCD with 240 x 240-pixels resolution and 100+ cloud and customizable watch faces to choose from. It comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating to prevent damage from occasional water splashes, dust, and sweat.

The watch comes with 10 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, yoga, hiking, swimming, elliptical, badminton, cricket and basketball. Health monitoring features onboard the watch include-

SpO2 monitoring (blood oxygen level)

Heart-rate monitoring

Sleep monitoring

Sedentary movement alert

Water and Hand Sanitisation Alerts

Women's health tracking

The smartwatch allows easy access to emails, pop-up messages, and incoming calls via a Simple Notification Service on the Syska Fit Bolt App. Other smart features onboard the watch include- DND (Do not Disturb), Alarm Clock, Find Watch, remote camera and music control, to name a few.

The Syska Bolt SW200 is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to go from 0-100%. The watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.