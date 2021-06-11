Left Menu

Syska launches new smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring and 10-day battery runtime

Priced at Rs 5,499, the Syska Bolt SW200 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 2,499 via Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:13 IST
Syska launches new smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring and 10-day battery runtime
The Syska Bolt SW200 features a circular 1.28-inch full-touch IPS LCD with 240 x 240-pixels resolution and 100+ cloud and customizable watch faces to choose from
  • Country:
  • India

The Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch has gone official in India. Featuring a full-touch LCD, the smartwatch supports SPO2 and heart-rate monitoring and offers a battery runtime of up to 10 days.

Priced at Rs 5,499, the Syska Bolt SW200 can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 2,499 via Flipkart. The watch is available in two color options- Black and Blue. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Rs 75 off on UPI and RuPay transactions and no-cost EMI options.

Syska Bolt SW200: Specifications and features

The Syska Bolt SW200 features a circular 1.28-inch full-touch IPS LCD with 240 x 240-pixels resolution and 100+ cloud and customizable watch faces to choose from. It comes with an IP68 water-resistant rating to prevent damage from occasional water splashes, dust, and sweat.

The watch comes with 10 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, yoga, hiking, swimming, elliptical, badminton, cricket and basketball. Health monitoring features onboard the watch include-

  • SpO2 monitoring (blood oxygen level)
  • Heart-rate monitoring
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Sedentary movement alert
  • Water and Hand Sanitisation Alerts
  • Women's health tracking

The smartwatch allows easy access to emails, pop-up messages, and incoming calls via a Simple Notification Service on the Syska Fit Bolt App. Other smart features onboard the watch include- DND (Do not Disturb), Alarm Clock, Find Watch, remote camera and music control, to name a few.

The Syska Bolt SW200 is claimed to last up to 10 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to go from 0-100%. The watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021