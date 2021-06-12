New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Friday its new infrastructure region in Israel will arrive in the first half of 2023. The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region is the latest in the list of AWS Regions across Europe and the Middle East.

The Israeli government has tapped AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the Nimbus contract for government ministries and subsidiaries. Nimbus is a multi-year cloud services project aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of government ministries including local municipalities, government-owned companies, and public sector organizations.

Advertisement

The addition of the AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will allow local customers with data residency requirements to run workloads and store their data in Israel. Organizations will be able to access advanced technologies from the world's leading cloud to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed time-to-market.

"The new region is a continuation of our investment to support enterprises of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and create cloud literacy. Cloud technology is at the heart of the Israeli government's digital transformation program, and their approach highlights the importance of setting a strong course for cloud adoption and leading by example to re-invent citizen services," said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure, AWS.

An AWS Region is comprised of Availability Zones and each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

At present, Amazon Web Services has 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic regions worldwide, with plans to launch an additional 21 Availability Zones and seven AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

"AWS bringing a region to Israel with the same high levels of data protection, user privacy, and regulatory compliance as their other regions around the world is great news for us and to all tech companies in Israel," said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO.