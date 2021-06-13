Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos A seat on a spaceship ride with billionaire Jeff Bezos went for $28 million during a live auction on Saturday, concluding the month-long bidding process for the sightseeing trip on the Blue Origin's maiden voyage next month. The bidding closed seven minutes after the auction began.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

A seat on a spaceship ride with billionaire Jeff Bezos went for $28 million during a live auction on Saturday, concluding the month-long bidding process for the sightseeing trip on the Blue Origin's maiden voyage next month. Within four minutes of the open of Saturday's live phone auction, bids reached beyond $20 million. The bidding closed seven minutes after the auction began. The identity of the winner - presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado - was not immediately disclosed.

