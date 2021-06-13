Left Menu

Facebook acquires 'Population: One' maker, BigBox VR

American technology company Facebook recently acquired yet another developer of a popular virtual reality game, announcing on Friday that BigBox VR, makers of the battle royale VR title 'Population

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 21:36 IST
Facebook acquires 'Population: One' maker, BigBox VR
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American technology company Facebook recently acquired yet another developer of a popular virtual reality game, announcing on Friday that BigBox VR, makers of the battle royale VR title 'Population: One', will be joining Oculus Studios. According to The Verge, Mike Verdu, the VP of content at Facebook Reality Labs, wrote in a blog post, "POP: ONE stormed onto the VR scene just nine months ago and has consistently ranked as one the top-performing titles on the Oculus platform, bringing together up to 24 people at a time to connect, play, and compete in a virtual world."

He further added, "And while social is bringing players into POP: ONE, the quirky humor, continual updates, and pure fun of the environment keeps them coming back time and time again -- we've even seen players scheduling time to meet in-game for a synchronous social experience." 'Population: One' has been a hit, earning more than USD 10 million on the Oculus Store "after just a few months," Verdu said in a February blog post. The game, which is available on both the Oculus Store and on Steam, will "continue to be supported on all its current platforms," according to Verdu. And the game will continue to receive regular updates, BigBox VR says on its website.

But it's not clear just yet what bigger changes might be in the works because of the acquisition. "BigBox VR has big plans for the future of POP: ONE and for other projects, but we're not ready to share details at this time," Verdu said, vaguely. As per The Verge, BigBox VR will be joining a slew of other VR studios that Facebook has snapped up over the past couple of years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021