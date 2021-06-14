Left Menu

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

It will arrive on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on July 27th and will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

14-06-2021
Last year, Microsoft Flight Simulator was launched on PC and now it is expanding to the latest Xbox Series X|S consoles. Image Credit: Microsoft

  • Standard Edition - USD59.99
  • Deluxe Edition - USD 71.99
  • Premium Deluxe Edition - USD95.99

Key features of Microsoft Flight Simulator:

  • Vivid and Detailed Landscapes: Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 2 million cities, 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, real mountains, roads, rivers, animals and more.
  • A Living World: Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.
  • Highly Detailed Aircraft: Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.
  • New Checklist System: From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.
  • Dynamic Weather: The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.
  • New Day & Night Engine: Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.
  • Aerodynamic Modeling: A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

In addition, Microsoft has announced a free Top Gun: Maverick expansion in partnership with Paramount Pictures. The expansion pack and the movie will premiere on November 19, 2021.

