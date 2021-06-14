China is not our enemy but poses security challenges, NATO's Stoltenberg says

On Monday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Western alliance must respond to China's economic, political and military rise and that a final NATO summit statement will cement a new strategy towards Beijing. "China is coming closer to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our own critical infrastructure," he told reporters at NATO headquarters before leaders began arriving for the summit.

"We know that China does not share our values ... we need to respond together as an alliance," he said, adding that China was not an enemy or an adversary.

