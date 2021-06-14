Vodafone taps Samsung for commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe

Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, has selected South Korea's Samsung as a leading Open RAN vendor to bring virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) as well as its latest 4G and 5G solutions, including the Massive MIMO and other radios, to the United Kingdom.

"Vodafone is committed to leading the next wave of digital transformation across Europe, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity for all. Open RAN, built on strong partnerships, is key to realizing this ambition. Samsung's innovative solutions and expertise are part of the foundation that is creating this network of the future," noted Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone.

The partnership will see Samsung supplying its commercial vRAN solutions and O-RAN compliant 5G radios, covering both low-band and mid-band spectrum, to Vodafone UK. Samsung's software-based fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) enables more flexible deployments and efficiency in network management, allowing operators to quickly meet the evolving demands of new and existing services with minimal impact on deployment.

As acknowledged by many in the industry, vRAN and O-RAN technologies will be important to helping evolve network architectures to power the next generation of 5G applications and services, Samsung said in an official release on Monday.

With its market-leading product portfolio - from fully virtualized Radio Access Network and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools - the South Korean firm is leading the telecom industry to advance the 5G networks.

"We are proud that this collaboration with Vodafone - one of the premier carriers in the world - will be the first scaled deployment of our pioneering 5G technologies in Europe, including vRAN and O-RAN. We look forward to continue leading the way in 5G innovation to meet our customer's highest standards of performance, functionality and reliability," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.