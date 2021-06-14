Left Menu

Vodafone taps Samsung for commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe

The partnership will see Samsung supplying its commercial vRAN solutions and O-RAN compliant 5G radios, covering both low-band and mid-band spectrum, to Vodafone UK. Samsung's software-based fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) enables more flexible deployments and efficiency in network management, allowing operators to quickly meet the evolving demands of new and existing services with minimal impact on deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:17 IST
Vodafone taps Samsung for commercial deployment of Open RAN in Europe
With its market-leading product portfolio - from fully virtualized Radio Access Network and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools - the South Korean firm is leading the telecom industry to advance the 5G networks. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, has selected South Korea's Samsung as a leading Open RAN vendor to bring virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) as well as its latest 4G and 5G solutions, including the Massive MIMO and other radios, to the United Kingdom.

"Vodafone is committed to leading the next wave of digital transformation across Europe, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity for all. Open RAN, built on strong partnerships, is key to realizing this ambition. Samsung's innovative solutions and expertise are part of the foundation that is creating this network of the future," noted Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone.

The partnership will see Samsung supplying its commercial vRAN solutions and O-RAN compliant 5G radios, covering both low-band and mid-band spectrum, to Vodafone UK. Samsung's software-based fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) enables more flexible deployments and efficiency in network management, allowing operators to quickly meet the evolving demands of new and existing services with minimal impact on deployment.

As acknowledged by many in the industry, vRAN and O-RAN technologies will be important to helping evolve network architectures to power the next generation of 5G applications and services, Samsung said in an official release on Monday.

With its market-leading product portfolio - from fully virtualized Radio Access Network and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools - the South Korean firm is leading the telecom industry to advance the 5G networks.

"We are proud that this collaboration with Vodafone - one of the premier carriers in the world - will be the first scaled deployment of our pioneering 5G technologies in Europe, including vRAN and O-RAN. We look forward to continue leading the way in 5G innovation to meet our customer's highest standards of performance, functionality and reliability," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021