Amazon launches program for students keen to build career in ML

Amazon India has introduced a new program for students to learn applied Machine Learning (ML) skills and address the growing demand for talent with this skill set across various industries.

ML Summer School is an immersive three-day course that will cover the fundamental ML concepts like Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Probabilistic Graphical Models, Dimensionality Reduction and Unsupervised Learning while linking them to practical industry applications.

Advertisement

Participants of the Amazon ML Summer School program will get an opportunity to engage through virtual classroom tutorials followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon. In addition, students will get access to the Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference where they can learn about the latest technology trends in the industry via presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world.

In a nutshell, the ML Summer School program is an integrated learning experience for students who are keen to build their career in Machine Learning.

"With the pace of advancements in ML, we are proactively helping students to learn about the latest trends in the field of ML and apply them to solve real-world problems. As a first step in this extensive science talent development journey, we have started with ML Summer School where we have collaborated with universities to provide hands-on learning experiences to students who are passionate to learn more about ML applications in industry," said Rajeev Rastogi, VP - India Machine Learning at Amazon.

Eligibility criteria for ML Summer School

The program is open to engineering students enrolled in Bachelor's/Master's/ PhD degree from 20 select Indian institutes and are expected to graduate in 2022 or 2023. The list of eligible tech institutes include:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad

IIIT Bangalore

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

Birla Institute of Technology (BITS)

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli

NIT Surathkal

NIT Warangal

Anna University

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

The Amazon ML Summer School will be held virtually between July 9 to July 11, 2021.