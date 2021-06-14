Yemen's Houthis say drone launched at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:37 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Monday they had launched a drone at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, according to a post on Twitter by a spokesman of the Iran-aligned group.
The was no immediate confirmation of the attack by the Saudi authorities.
