Airtel, Ericsson demo over 1 GBPS throughput on live 5G trial network in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub

14-06-2021
Airtel, Ericsson demo over 1 GBPS throughput on live 5G trial network in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson on Monday demonstrated a throughput of over 1 GBPS on the telecom operator's live 5G trial network in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub.

When contacted, Ericsson confirmed the development.

''Bharti Airtel...and Ericsson...today demonstrated a throughput of over 1 GBPS on Bharti's live 5G trial network in Gurgaon's Cyber Hub,'' Ericsson confirmed.

Sources said Airtel has lit up its 5G trial network in Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, and that the site is operating in the 3500 MHz band as per Telecom Department norms, and delivering throughput of over 1 Gbps. To put a perspective, 1GBPS would download a full 4k movie in less than a minute. Airtel has been allotted 5G trial spectrum in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that Department of Telecom (DoT) had last month allocated spectrum to operators to start 5G trials, in the country. The trials will be conducted at various locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad, among others, say industry sources.

Telecom operators have been allocated spectrum in 700 Mhz bands, 3.3-3.6 gigahertz (Ghz) band and 24.25-28.5 Ghz band across various locations.

The trial spectrum allocation came after the Department of Telecom (DoT), on May 4, approved applications from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for conducting 5G trials without using technologies from Chinese companies.

The DoT had approved trials of 5G with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT. In addition, Reliance Jio Infocomm will be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

