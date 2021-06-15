Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-06-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 02:31 IST
Science News Roundup: Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos; 'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016 and more
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

A seat on a spaceship ride with billionaire Jeff Bezos went for $28 million during a live auction on Saturday, concluding the month-long bidding process for the sightseeing trip on the Blue Origin's maiden voyage next month. Within four minutes of the open of Saturday's live phone auction, bids reached beyond $20 million. The bidding closed seven minutes after the auction began. The identity of the winner - presumably an ultra-wealthy space aficionado - was not immediately disclosed.

'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016

A Chinese spacecraft will blast off from the Gobi Desert on a Long March rocket in the coming days, ferrying three men to an orbiting space module for a three-month stay, the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years. Shenzhou-12, meaning "Divine Vessel", will be the third of 11 missions needed to complete China's space station by 2022. Among them, four will be missions with people on board, potentially propelling up to 12 Chinese astronauts into space - more than the 11 men and women that China has sent since 2003.

(With inputs from agencies.)

