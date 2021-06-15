Arçelik partners with Nokia, Turk Telekom to deploy Turkey's first pvt wireless network

Arçelik Global, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances, has selected Nokia and Turk Telekom to deploy the first 5G-ready private wireless network in Turkey.

Under the strategic business agreement, Nokia will deliver an industrial-grade private wireless infrastructure that will help Arcelik advance its leadership in manufacturing digitalization.

"Deployment of the first private 5G-ready network in Turkey for Arçelik is a major step forward in both its approach to manufacturing digitalization and as an inspiring example of innovation in the region," said Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Cloud and Network Services.

Based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platform, the future-proofed Nokia 5G-ready network will provide the platform for the Turkish company to accelerate its digital transformation and implement industry 4.0 use cases to boost productivity and efficiency as well as to enhance safety.

According to Nokia Bell Labs Consulting research, 5G-enabled Industry 4.0 use cases such as:

collaborative robots can increase manufacturing productivity by up to 25 percent

video sensors can cut unanticipated equipment breakdowns by up to 30 percent

automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can increase transportation capacity by as much as 30 percent.

The Nokia private wireless network will deliver pervasive, reliable low-latency coverage throughout the facility to enhance AGV performance, with additional use cases planned to be implemented in the mid-term. It will support high-accuracy indoor positioning for real-time asset location tracking as well as enabling new video analytics-based applications for site safety and security.

"We have identified more than 30 further use cases where this future-proofed 5G-ready private wireless network can help drive productivity, boost efficiency and enhance safety. We look forward to partnering with Nokia and Turk Telekom to establish private wireless as an integral part of our Digital Manufacturing Systems strategy," noted Utku Barış Pazar, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Arçelik.

Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twins, inventory control, safety and facility management, quality control, remote inspection, and facility-wide voice and video communication are among other potential use cases.

Nokia will also provide solution design, deployment and on-going managed services while Turk Telekom will provide 4.9G/LTE spectrum, project end-to-end management and governance model