Left Menu

Top EU court says national watchdogs may act against violations, in blow to Facebook

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:15 IST
Top EU court says national watchdogs may act against violations, in blow to Facebook
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Europe's top court on Tuesday said national data watchdogs in Europe may act against companies even if they are not lead regulators for the firms, in a blow to Facebook which has disputed the Belgian regulator's power.

"Under certain conditions, a national supervisory authority may exercise its power to bring any alleged infringement of the GDPR before a court of a member state, even though that authority is not the lead supervisory authority with regard to that processing," the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) said.

The CJEU got involved after a Belgian court sought guidance on Facebook's challenge against the territorial competence of the Belgian data watchdog's bid to stop the company from tracking users in Belgium through cookies stored in the company's social plug-ins, regardless of whether they have an account or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021