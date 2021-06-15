Left Menu

IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 mln in French employee spy case

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A French court on Tuesday ordered IKEA to pay a 1 million euros ($1.21 million) fine as the world's biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of spying on some of its employees in France.

The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years, and breaching their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff. ($1 = 0.8238 euros)

