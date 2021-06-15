Soccer-'Drink water!'-Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference
- Country:
- Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary.
He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!' Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Euro 2020
- Portugal
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Coca-Cola
- Hungary
- Group F
- Portuguese
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires; Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record and more
Portugal's government under fire over Champions League final
Portugal plans to give COVID shots to 20-year-olds in August
'It's unfair': British tourists fume as Portugal removed from safe travel list
Portugal removed from UK's 'green list' over virus mutation risk, minister says