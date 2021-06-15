Left Menu

Soccer-'Drink water!'-Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:52 IST
Soccer-'Drink water!'-Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at Euro press conference
Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Monday's Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before Tuesday's Group F opener against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!' Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

