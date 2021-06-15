Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:58 IST
Ducati joins hands with The Bridge School to launch course for design students
Image Credit: Flickr
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said its Scrambler brand has partnered with The Bridge School (TBS), India, for a specially crafted programme to mentor design talents in the country.

The sole objective of the TBS-Scrambler Ducati Industry Connect Programme is to groom youngsters with a flair for automotive design through an intense and immersive hands-on process that boosts their confidence to step into the global design ecosystem.

Through this flagship programme hosted by The Bridge School, Ducati intends to reach a wide spectrum of automotive design students and enthusiasts, the company noted.

Ducati India MD Bipul Chandra said in a statement said, ''Scrambler by Ducati has had a huge impact all over the world. The design has been admired both by enthusiasts and riders alike while its riding character has been described as liberating and evoking emotions.'' He added that the collaboration with The Bridge School goes on to show the importance of such an iconic design in the world of art and automobiles.

The TBS-Scrambler Ducati Industry Connect Programme will be a 10-week-long course, the company stated.

Bridge School is a vision of founders Nikhil Verma and Anuj Prasad to bridge the gap between design academia and the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

