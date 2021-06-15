UST adds over 500 at Hyderabad facility amid pandemic; to hire 1,000 more

Despite the pandemic-induced work from home, leading digital transformation solutions provider UST is raising headcount at its Hyderabad centre, which has now crossed 1,000, which will be doubled by 2023.

''We have crossed the 1,000 associates mark at our Hyderabad centre and plan to double the headcount by adding 1,000 more associates for the Hyderabad centre by the end of 2023,'' the Thiruvananthapuram and California-registered UST said in a statement.

Founded by the Keralite-turned American businessman G A Menon in 1999 in California, UST is present in 25 countries and employs over 26,000 across 35 offices.

Of the total headcount, over 15,000 are in India with the largest being at the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram where it houses over 6,000 and Benguluru hosting another 4,500.

With over USD 1 billion in annual revenue in 2019, UST is a global provider of digital technology and transformation, IT services and solutions.

UST opened the Hyderabad center, spread across 35,000 sq ft, in November 2018 with a team of 250. However, since the pandemic-induced work from home began early 2020, the company has on-boarded more than 500 employees for the centre.

Its Head of Hyderabad centre Harilal Neelakantan said, ''We will continue to hire rapidly and also expand the facility once the pandemic ebbs and our associates return to the office. Over the next 12-18 months, the centre will add more people for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.'' The company will also hire professionals who are full-stack developers, and automation engineers.

In India, apart from Hyderabad, it has dedicated delivery centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur and Delhi-NCR.

