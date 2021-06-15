EU says China is a systemic rival, human rights is main issue
"We are strong economic competitors, without any questions, and for that we need tools," the head of the EU's executive told a news conference after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. "We need tools for security within the digital market - for example the 5G toolbox - but also foreign direct investment, investment screening ...
- Country:
- Belgium
China's record on human rights is the main issue that divides it from the European Union and makes it a systemic rival for the bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. "We are strong economic competitors, without any questions, and for that we need tools," the head of the EU's executive told a news conference after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"We need tools for security within the digital market - for example the 5G toolbox - but also foreign direct investment, investment screening ... to ensure that there is a level playing field." "When it comes to the system itself, it is human rights and human dignity ... that is the main issue that clearly divides us," von der Leyen added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Biden
- U.S.
- European Commission
- von der Leyen
- China
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high vs yen, U.S. inflation beats expectations
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test
For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance