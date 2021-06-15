Changes in workspaces are driving requirements for new technologies: Jabra

Jabra on Tuesday said changes in workspaces are driving requirements for new technologies and that the tech solutions provider is actively engaged with partners to enable people-centered hybrid workplace and practices.

Jabra Senior Vice President (Intelligent Vision Systems) Aurangzeb Khan pointed out that the traditional conference and huddle rooms are evolving on account of pandemic-led social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

He said these rooms need equipment that allows safe social distancing and maybe even alerts people in case of overcrowding.

''So, the new kinds of workspaces are actually also driving requirements for new kinds of technologies and new kinds of information, things that may have been perhaps less important (previously)...the whole idea of building social capital is crucial for healthy and successful organisations,'' Khan said during a virtual event.

He added that ideas and conversations lead to business innovation and lead to a thriving business community.

''...we think that the idea of the 'hybrid' new normal makes a lot of sense and it's one that we are actively engaged in working with a number of companies around the world and our partners such as Microsoft and others...We think that enabling people-centered hybrid work practices with new technology is going to be crucial to this coming era,'' he stated.

COVID pandemic disrupted businesses globally, forcing organisations to embrace remote working. As employees return to work, organisations are looking at adopting a hybrid work environment by allowing staff to work from office premises as well as remote locations.

Microsoft sales lead, Intelligent Edge Pratik Chanda said hybrid work is going to require new operating models.

''...it's going to involve people, places, and processes. But fundamentally, it's a culture shift. Technology alone won't have an impact. But we've got to come from the top, we got to be empathetic, we got to have managers and leaders be more consistent and more intentional, and we got to be flexible,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)