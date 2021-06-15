Left Menu

CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store from June 21

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:27 IST
Polish video games maker CD Projekt on Tuesday said that its Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to the Sony PlayStation Store from June 21 after its removal because of bugs within the game.

In December Sony Corp said it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained about the flagship title. Shares in CD Projekt closed 6.5% up on Tuesday after an option to add Cyberpunk 2077 to wishlists in the Playstation Store appeared, fuelling hopes of its return.

