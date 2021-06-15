Left Menu

CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store

Shares in CD Projekt closed 6.5% up on Tuesday after an option to add Cyberpunk 2077 to wish lists in the PlayStation Store appeared, fuelling hopes of its return. The company had vowed to fix the game after its rocky debut, and in March released a patch designed to solve the problems experienced on older consoles.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:27 IST
CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store

CD Projekt's flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to the Sony PlayStation Store this month, the Polish video games maker said on Tuesday, confirming speculation that had sent its shares higher.

Billed as an "open-world, action-adventure story set in ... a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification" and featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Cyberpunk 2077 took a beating from critics for its performance on older consoles, sending the company's shares tumbling. In December, as gamers complained about glitches, Sony pulled the game from its PlayStation Store only a week after its debut and offered full refunds.

"The Management Board... announces the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment to restore the availability of the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 in the PlayStation Store starting on June 21, 2021," CD Projekt said in a statement. Shares in CD Projekt closed 6.5% up on Tuesday after an option to add Cyberpunk 2077 to wish lists in the PlayStation Store appeared, fuelling hopes of its return.

The company had vowed to fix the game after its rocky debut, and in March released a patch designed to solve the problems experienced on older consoles. The company was the victim of a cyber attack in February. On Thursday it said that internal company data leaked during the security breach is now being circulated on the internet.

Its shares had hit an all-time high in December shortly before Cyberpunk 2077's release, but they have lost more than half their value since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021