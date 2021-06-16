Left Menu

China says to launch crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 on June 17

Reuters | Jiuquan | Updated: 16-06-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 06:46 IST
China is expected to launch the crewed spacecraft Shenzhou-12 at 9:22 a.m. Beijing time (0122 GMT) on Thursday, an official at the China Manned Space agency said on Wednesday.

The astronauts flying the spacecraft will be Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, Ji Qiming, assistant director at the China Manned Space Agency, told reporters.

