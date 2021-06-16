Samsung demos 6G THz wireless communication prototype with UCSB

Samsung, in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), recently demonstrated the 6G Terahertz (THz) wireless communication prototype, which it says can be a major milestone in exploring the feasibility of using the THz spectrum for 6G, the next-generation wireless communication system.

At the ICC 2021 conference, researchers from Samsung and UCSB introduced the potential impact that THz could have on the 6G technology, demonstrating an end-to-end 140GHz wireless link using a fully digital beamforming solution. The end-to-end prototype system comprises:

a 16-channel 140GHz phased-array transmitter and receiver modules, driven by CMOS RFICs

a baseband unit to process signals with 2GHz bandwidth and fast adaptive beamforming

The prototype system is claimed to have achieved real-time throughput of 6.2Gbps over a 15-meter distance with adaptive beam steering capability at the THz frequency.

According to Samsung, the THz band includes an enormous amount of available spectrum, which will enable wideband channels with tens of GHz-wide bandwidth and it could potentially provide a means to meet the 6G requirement of terabits per second data rate. The peak data rate can be 50 times faster than 5G and the over-the-air latency could potentially be reduced to one-tenth.

These improvements are said to drive 6G hyper-connectivity services and ultimate multimedia experience, such as truly immersive extended reality (combines VR, AR, and mixed reality), digital replica and high-fidelity mobile hologram, etc, that require a tremendous amount of real-time data processing, a hyper-fast data rate, and extremely low latency.

"As we shared in our 6G vision white paper last year, we believe new spectrum opportunities at the THz spectrum will become a driving force of 6G technology. This demonstration can be a major milestone in exploring the feasibility of using the THz spectrum for 6G wireless communications," noted Senior Vice President Sunghyun Choi, an IEEE Fellow and Head of the Advanced Communication Research Center at Samsung Research.