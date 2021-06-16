Left Menu

Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 16-06-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 09:04 IST
Britain in talks with 6 firms about building gigafactories for EV batteries- FT
Britain is in talks with six companies about building gigafactories to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EV), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Carmakers Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, conglomerate LG Corp, and Samsung, and start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto are in talks with the British government or local authorities about locations for potential factories and financial support, the report added.

