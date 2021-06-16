Left Menu

NASA launches new mission to address challenges to equity; seeks public feedback

NASA has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to receive public feedback on its mission directorates' programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies. The agency will use this information to evaluate, implement, modify, expand, and streamline its programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:15 IST
NASA launches new mission to address challenges to equity; seeks public feedback
US space agency NASA today announced the launch of Mission Equity. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

US space agency NASA today announced the launch of Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to advance equity across America, break down the barriers and challenges for communities that are historically underrepresented and underserved and broaden access to its programs, procurements, grants, and policies.

NASA has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to receive public feedback on its mission directorates' programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies. The agency will use this information to evaluate, implement, modify, expand, and streamline its programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities.

The agency is seeking input from the public in the following areas:

  • Diversity and Equal Opportunity at NASA and in the STEM Community
  • Opportunities for NASA to Leverage its Data, Expertise, and Missions to Help Underserved Communities
  • Barriers/Gaps to Accessing Current NASA Grants, Programs, and Procurements
  • Engagement and Outreach with Organizations and Individuals from Underserved and Underrepresented Communities

The deadline for public comments to this RFI is July 12. NASA will host a virtual public meeting on June 29, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST, during which the agency officials will discuss the RFI and corresponding agency goals.

"NASA is a 21st-century agency with 22nd-century goals. The agency's new Mission Equity is a bold and necessary challenge for NASA to ensure our programs are accessible to all Americans and, especially, those living in historically underserved communities across the country. Because when NASA opens doors to talent previously left untapped, the universe is the limit," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021