NASA launches new mission to address challenges to equity; seeks public feedback

US space agency NASA today announced the launch of Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to advance equity across America, break down the barriers and challenges for communities that are historically underrepresented and underserved and broaden access to its programs, procurements, grants, and policies.

NASA has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to receive public feedback on its mission directorates' programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies. The agency will use this information to evaluate, implement, modify, expand, and streamline its programs, procurements, grants, regulations and policies to remove systemic inequitable barriers and challenges facing underserved communities.

The agency is seeking input from the public in the following areas:

Diversity and Equal Opportunity at NASA and in the STEM Community

Opportunities for NASA to Leverage its Data, Expertise, and Missions to Help Underserved Communities

Barriers/Gaps to Accessing Current NASA Grants, Programs, and Procurements

Engagement and Outreach with Organizations and Individuals from Underserved and Underrepresented Communities

The deadline for public comments to this RFI is July 12. NASA will host a virtual public meeting on June 29, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST, during which the agency officials will discuss the RFI and corresponding agency goals.

"NASA is a 21st-century agency with 22nd-century goals. The agency's new Mission Equity is a bold and necessary challenge for NASA to ensure our programs are accessible to all Americans and, especially, those living in historically underserved communities across the country. Because when NASA opens doors to talent previously left untapped, the universe is the limit," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.