dunnhumby launches Coding Challenge exclusively for women

Calling the best female coders, programmers, and tech enthusiasts interested in competitive coding and problem solving to compete for an opportunity to work at dunnhumby GURUGRAM, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- dunnhumby India, a world leader in customer data science, has announced the launch of a Coding Challenge, exclusively for women, which gives winners the chance to work at dunnhumby. The challenge will be run in partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest-growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700 working from all over the country. During the lockdown, the company has expanded its team with over 150 professionals through virtual hiring and onboarding. dunnhumby India plans to grow with a similar momentum in the coming years.

Advertisement

Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India adds, ''After two successful runs of Code Combat - dunnhumby's prize challenge, this coding challenge presents potential employees an exciting opportunity to show us their talent in action as we target to hire over 100 engineers this year. dunnhumby believes diversity of thought is a competitive edge and the fantastic success of female participants in the previous edition of Code Combat only goes to show the tremendous female talent we have in our country. We all need to work much harder to enable greater diversity in the workplace. One of the ways to move the needle is to change the balance of hiring significantly, and we are hoping to do just that with this challenge.'' The challenge calls for the best female coders, programmers, and tech enthusiasts from all over India and challenges them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time-based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure.

Three challenges match the skill sets sought for three different roles that dunnhumby is hiring for Data Engineer DevOps Engineer Web Developer The participants will be judged on their technical skills, business understanding, innovative approach, scalability, and the effectiveness of the solution.

The challenges are now live and you can register here.

About dunnhumby India Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby.

With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility, and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud-hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

About dunnhumby dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail - one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data - dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software, and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers - in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal, and Monoprix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)