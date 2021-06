BRIEF-Fitch Says Inflation Impact On Sovereigns Depends On Real Interest Rates

Fitch Ratings: * INFLATION IMPACT ON SOVEREIGNS DEPENDS ON REAL INTEREST RATES

* FORECAST U.S. INFLATION TO BE 2.5% AT END-2023 AND 10-YEAR TREASURIES TO YIELD 2.3% * FORECAST U.S. INFLATION TO BE 2.5% AT END-2023 AND 10-YEAR TREASURIES TO YIELD 2.3%

* EXPECT GLOBAL YIELDS TO FOLLOW US YIELDS HIGHER, THOUGH JAPAN HAS SHOWN LOW YIELDS CAN PERSIST ON COUNTRY-SPECIFIC FACTORS FOR EXTENDED PERIOD Source text for Eikon:

